Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SIMO opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.91. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $98.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIMO. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.