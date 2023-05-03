Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Plans Dividend of $0.85

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.8481 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Singapore Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPXCY opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.57. Singapore Exchange has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

