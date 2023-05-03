Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Plans Dividend of $0.85

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.8481 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.
Singapore Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SPXCY opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.57. Singapore Exchange has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $110.00.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
