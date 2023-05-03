SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $386.61 million and $43.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00026410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019422 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017942 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,042.01 or 0.99961598 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002284 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,845,372.0392973 with 1,214,418,780.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.30910448 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $24,295,110.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

