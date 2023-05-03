Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEAD. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 106.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 675.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of LEAD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466 shares. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98.

About Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

