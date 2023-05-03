Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDTK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. 17,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

