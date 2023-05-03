Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLTTF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Up 2.0 %

Slate Office REIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

