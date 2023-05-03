Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.18.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

SOT.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 158,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,373. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.01 and a 52 week high of C$5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

