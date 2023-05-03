SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Declares Dividend of $0.51

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.512 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from SLC Agrícola’s previous dividend of $0.04.

SLC Agrícola Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SLCJY opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. SLC Agrícola has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Get SLC Agrícola alerts:

SLC Agrícola shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, May 9th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, May 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 9th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLC Agrícola from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

(Get Rating)

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.