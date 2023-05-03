Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 1.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,103,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 34,566 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,287,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 286,057 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 1,041.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 931,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 849,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 696,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 437,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

