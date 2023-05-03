SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

