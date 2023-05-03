SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.