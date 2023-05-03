Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.055-1.090 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Sotera Health Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 396,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,847. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $251.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.66 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised Sotera Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sotera Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,022 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,048,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 261,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,562,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

