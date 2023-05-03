Southern Michigan Bancorp (SOMC) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) is one of 316 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Southern Michigan Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Southern Michigan Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Southern Michigan Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Michigan Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Michigan Bancorp Competitors 903 7657 6630 305 2.41

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 50.23%. Given Southern Michigan Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Michigan Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Michigan Bancorp 23.99% 16.17% 1.10% Southern Michigan Bancorp Competitors 24.90% 13.02% 1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Michigan Bancorp $51.51 million $13.49 million 5.56 Southern Michigan Bancorp Competitors $2.40 billion $330.41 million 9.24

Southern Michigan Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Southern Michigan Bancorp. Southern Michigan Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Southern Michigan Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Michigan Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Southern Michigan Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Southern Michigan Bancorp pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 27.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern Michigan Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern Michigan Bancorp rivals beat Southern Michigan Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. It also provides time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated teller machine services. The company was founded in March 1982 and is headquartered in Coldwater, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.