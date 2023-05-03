SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.01. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 66.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company. It operates under the following geographical segments: Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It owns the following coal projects in Mongolia: Ovoot Tolgoi Mine; Soumber Deposit and Zag Suuj Deposit. The company was founded on February 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

