S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) EVP Sells $297,504.20 in Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $6.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.97. 912,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,710. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

