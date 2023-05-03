SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,956 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 830.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,454.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

