SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,002,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,099 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60,630.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,344,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,946,000 after buying an additional 2,340,336 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,002,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,219,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

