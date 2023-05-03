Spell Token Market Capitalization Achieves $72.61 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $72.61 million and $5.03 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

