Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Price Down 7%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) fell 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.85. 4,027,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 2,386,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.