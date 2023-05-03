Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.18

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.18 and traded as low as $8.00. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 14,982 shares trading hands.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Sprott Focus Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

About Sprott Focus Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 609,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 401,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 50,114 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 364,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 80,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

