Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.18

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.18 and traded as low as $8.00. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 14,982 shares trading hands.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.
Sprott Focus Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
