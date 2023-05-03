Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.6-78.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.89 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.36.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Sprout Social stock traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,733,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,704. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,645 shares of company stock worth $6,734,328. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

