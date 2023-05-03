Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.61-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.58-$2.68 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ SFM traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. 2,844,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.78.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,718.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

