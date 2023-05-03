Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 3,610 shares.
Star Gold Price Performance
Star Gold Company Profile
Star Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring mineral prospects with the potential for economic deposits of precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Longstreet Property located in Nevada. The company was founded on December 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.
