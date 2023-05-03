Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.85.

Starbucks stock traded down $9.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.50. 10,954,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

