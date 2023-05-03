Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $113.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

SBUX opened at $114.46 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.49.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

