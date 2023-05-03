Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance

LON:SWEF opened at GBX 89.02 ($1.11) on Wednesday. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 86.68 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.60 ($1.22). The company has a market capitalization of £352.15 million and a PE ratio of 1,284.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.79.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

