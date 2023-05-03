Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance
LON:SWEF opened at GBX 89.02 ($1.11) on Wednesday. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 86.68 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.60 ($1.22). The company has a market capitalization of £352.15 million and a PE ratio of 1,284.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.79.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile
