State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $102.60 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,539,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $102,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

