State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $118.55 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $118,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 102.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

