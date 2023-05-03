State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $124.19 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $124,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 189,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,932,000 after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $458.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.17. The company has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

