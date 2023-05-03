State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $138.35 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $138,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $176.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.44 and its 200 day moving average is $180.93. The company has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

