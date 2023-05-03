State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $173.27 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,030 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Walt Disney worth $173,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

