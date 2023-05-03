State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,140 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 735,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $157,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

