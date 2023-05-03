State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of International Business Machines worth $142,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

