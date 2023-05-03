State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,280 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.42% of State Street worth $120,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

State Street Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.03. 874,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,928. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

