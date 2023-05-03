Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.69 million, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,922,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 815.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 402,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 116.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 118,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 271.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 93,191 shares during the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

