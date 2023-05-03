Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.69 million, a PE ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 0.73. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

