Steven Madden (SHOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Steven Madden has set its FY23 guidance at $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Steven Madden to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHOO stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

