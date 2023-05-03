Steven Madden (SHOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Steven Madden has set its FY23 guidance at $2.40-$2.50 EPS.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Steven Madden to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Steven Madden Price Performance
SHOO stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64.
Steven Madden Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
Further Reading
