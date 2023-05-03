Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 67,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$34.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum group metals, palladium, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project that comprise 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

