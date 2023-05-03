Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 12,962 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 233% compared to the typical volume of 3,890 put options.
Tripadvisor Trading Down 3.9 %
TRIP traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. 1,630,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.25 and a beta of 1.41. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 872.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after buying an additional 1,647,700 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after buying an additional 1,557,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Tripadvisor by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,873,585 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $63,449,000 after buying an additional 1,127,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,574,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
