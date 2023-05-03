Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 12,962 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 233% compared to the typical volume of 3,890 put options.

Tripadvisor Trading Down 3.9 %

TRIP traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. 1,630,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.25 and a beta of 1.41. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tripadvisor

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 872.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after buying an additional 1,647,700 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after buying an additional 1,557,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Tripadvisor by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,873,585 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $63,449,000 after buying an additional 1,127,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,574,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.