Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 243 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 305,296 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,171. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,061,021. The stock has a market cap of $275.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

