Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,643,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $1,349,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIBK traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,992. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In related news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

