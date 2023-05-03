Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. TNF LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 139,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after acquiring an additional 376,808 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.06. 92,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

