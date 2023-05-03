Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $99.99. The stock had a trading volume of 902,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,470. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

