Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,335 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up about 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 92.3% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of KHC traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.12. 6,985,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,604. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

