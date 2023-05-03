StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.