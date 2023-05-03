StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.49.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

