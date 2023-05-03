StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Stock Up 2.3 %
MSN stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.
Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 33.96%.
About Emerson Radio
Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.
