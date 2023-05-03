StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

RADCOM Stock Performance

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 million, a P/E ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

RADCOM Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

