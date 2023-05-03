StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.26. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sypris Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.