StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of SYPR opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.26. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
