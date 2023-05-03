StockNews.com Downgrades EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

EchoStar stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. Analysts expect that EchoStar will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 64,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

