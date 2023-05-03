StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

NBRV stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

