StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

NBRV stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

