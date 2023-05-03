StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %
NBRV stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.