Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00 million-$990.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.10 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.10)-$0.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Stoneridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. 336,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.09 million, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 74.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

